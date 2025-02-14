Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET

We have issued a press release detailing our financial results, which you can find on our website at ultragenyx.com. Joining me on this call are Emil Kakkis, Chief Executive Officer and President; Erik Harris, Chief Commercial Officer; Howard Horn, Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Crombez, Chief Medical Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Emil.

Emil Kakkis

Thanks, Josh, and good afternoon, everyone. 2024 was a pivotal year for the company as we advanced 6 late-stage programs in serious genetic conditions, most without any approved therapies, while also expanding access and growing revenue from our four commercial products worldwide.