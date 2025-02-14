TELUS International Q4: Mediocre Quarter, But Investors Perhaps Seeing The Cashflow Game

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.11K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • TELUS International's Q4 2024 revenues were flat year-over-year, but shares rose 10% on February 13, likely against fears of worse results.
  • Cashflows remain substantially positive, and are slowly making the balance sheet look more appealing.
  • The company continues to invest in generative AI solutions, which may explain higher operating costs on Q4.
  • I maintain a fair value estimate of ~$7.40/share, despite lackluster Q4 results.

A piggy bank filling up with coins

Richard Drury

(All financial numbers are presented in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise specified)

I've twice written about TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) (TSX:TIXT:CA), first in June 2024's "Don't Forget The Cashflow", followed by a November update

This article was written by

Jeffrey Fischer, CFA
1.11K Followers
25 years+ in the financial/investment industry. Former Senior Managing Editor here at Seeking Alpha; the tail end of an ~11 year stint working for SA. Prior to this, I worked as a Treasury Manager for a large commodities firm, where I managed financial liquidity, currency risk hedge portfolios, and investment arbitrage trades. I've also worked in financial performance analytics, trading, and banking. I have a healthy interest in behavioral finance and love a good investment "story" at least as much as a financial analysis. My investment ideas on SA will likely be a mix of contrarian, event-driven, and structured trades. I completed the requirements of the CFA Charter in 2003, and am an active member of the CFA Institute. MY PERSONAL FAVS:https://seekingalpha.com/article/4688259-qyld-and-contango-capture-for-possible-15-percent-yieldhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4690866-tripadvisor-plummet-on-m-and-a-rejection-brings-stock-back-into-playhttps://seekingalpha.com/article/4707286-eventbrites-net-cash-is-an-illusion-sell

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TIXT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TIXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TIXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TIXT
--
TIXT:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News