Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Jeff Harkins - VP, IR and Treasurer

Denise Paulonis - President and CEO

Marlo Cormier - CFO

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Ashley Helgans - Jefferies

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call today are Denise Paulonis, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marlo Cormier, Chief Financial Officer.

management's remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today, and we undertake no obligations to update them.

Denise Paulonis

Thank you, Jeff, and good morning, everyone.

We are pleased with the continued