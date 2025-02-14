Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Kuntz - Investor Relations RedChip

Jeff Walker - Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

Amanda Gnecco - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Alliance Entertainment Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now pass the call over to Paul Kuntz, a member of Alliance Entertainment's IR team at RedChip. Paul?

Paul Kuntz

Thank you. Before we begin the formal presentation, I would like to remind everyone that statements made on the call and webcast may include predictions, estimates and other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent the company's current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that the company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Throughout today's discussion, management will attempt to present some important factors relating to the business that may affect predictions. You should also review the company's Form 10-K for a more complete discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. During this conference call, management will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including a discussion of adjusted EBITDA. Management believes non-GAAP disclosures enable investors to better understand Alliance Entertainment's core operating performance. Please refer to the investor presentation for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. A press release