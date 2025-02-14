Gold bulls have enjoyed a remarkable run in the precious metal. A troy ounce is up 44% from a year ago, and shares of gold-mining companies are up considerably more. The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (
RING: Gold Knocking On $3000's Door, Stay Long Global Miners
Summary
- Gold bulls have thrived, with RING up 65% YoY, outperforming ACWI's 18% gain. I reiterate a buy rating as it climbs above resistance.
- RING offers exposure to global gold mining stocks, with assets under management doubling to $1.1 billion and a low 10.9 P/E ratio.
- Despite high concentration in top holdings, strong earnings growth and bullish seasonality make RING attractive. Technicals show strong momentum and solid support levels.
- I maintain a buy rating on RING, citing compelling valuation, bullish seasonality, and robust technicals, with gold prices nearing $3000 per ounce.
