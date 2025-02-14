Qt Group Oyj (QTGPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Qt Group Oyj (OTCPK:QTGPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 13, 2025 4:30 AM ET

[Abrupt Start] Qt Group’s Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results Presentation. My name is Hertta Narvanen, I am the Communications Lead at Qt Group, and I’m here today with our CEO, Juha Varelius; and our CFO, Jouni Lintunen, who will be sharing the results. After the presentation, we have some time for questions, first, starting from the room and, if time permits, then from the conference line. But let’s dive right into it. Juha, please go ahead.

Juha Varelius

Thank you. Thank you and good day to everyone. My name is Juha Varelius, and I’m going to go through the business highlights and then Jouni financials, and then I’m going to talk about the outlook and guidance for 2025.

So, our net sales on Q4 grew 15.5% and reached the €68.5 million, and our growth was 14.2% on comparable currencies. EBITA margin was 45.8% and €31.4 million, which is an increase of 21%. So, this obviously highlights the fact that our business is very scalable and it is very profitable business, although, of course, we are not very happy about the growth rate. We would have liked to have a faster growth for the Q4 and for the whole year.

Well, what we actually can see for the whole year is that our revenue was mostly impacted on the distribution license sales. Our distribution license sales grew only about 2% on the overall year. A year ago, when I was here, I said that the distribution license