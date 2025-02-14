Qualcomm: Portable AI Is Here

Noah's Arc Capital Management
4.22K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Qualcomm's recent earnings report shows strong growth, despite some market pessimism, highlighting the company's potential in portable AI and edge computing.
  • Portable AI, driven by models like DeepSeek, positions QCOM to benefit from increased demand for AI chips in smartphones and IoT devices.
  • The Company's valuation is attractive, with a forward P/E ratio significantly below the sector median, suggesting a potential upside of around 25.88%.
  • While risks include revenue exposure to China, I believe Trump's policies will not significantly impact Qualcomm's AI chips because they are designed for mobile.

Qualcomm company office in Silicon Valley. Qualcomm Incorporated is an American multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company

Michael Vi

Co-Authored by Noah Cox and Brock Heilig

Investment Thesis

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares have fallen off over the last week after earnings were reported last Wednesday and a few components of the report missed analyst expectations. Personally, I actually found

This article was written by

Noah's Arc Capital Management
4.22K Followers
This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News