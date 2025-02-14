Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Edward Chung - Vice President of Investor Relations
Jon DiVincenzo - President & Chief Operating Officer
Roop Lakkaraju - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Norman Schwartz - Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Dan Leonard - UBS
Brandon Couillard - Wells Fargo
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Conor McNamara - RBC Capital Markets
Tycho Peterson - Jefferies
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Prila [ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Bio-Rad Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Edward Chung, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Edward Chung
Thanks, operator. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide an update on key business trends for Bio-Rad. With me on the call today are Norman Schwartz, our Chief Executive Officer; Jon DiVincenzo, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Roop Lakkaraju, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin our review, I would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements about management's goals, plans and expectations, our future financial performance and other matters. These statements are based on assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from these plans, goals and expectations. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and
- Read more current BIO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts