Earnings Reactions And The Next Wave Of AI Speculation

CPI radiation and Washington shenanigans (0:30). Old school consumer stocks did well post-earnings (1:40). Tesla and perceived distractions (4:00). Palantir the next wave of AI speculation (5:30). Walmart earnings ahead; what will tariffs bring? (7:00)

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Brian Stewart, our director of news here at Seeking Alpha, welcome back to our Friday conversations. Always great to have you.

Brian Stewart: Great to be here, Rena.

RS: So what are you looking at today? What are you fielding from the market? How are you tiering up the different levels of importance in the market?

BS: I think that there's a background radiation going on in terms of the CPI report that recently came out and the effect on the Fed. Also, shenanigans out of Washington, a lot of DOGE related headlines coming out recently.

I think that's going to be a standard background noise for trading in the foreseeable future. It seems that we're going to have to rifle through the bickering in Washington going forward.

However, I think the stock market itself has seemed pretty immune to any of that. There hasn't been a pickup in aggressive volatility over the last several weeks.

I think, by and large, it's been following momentum of its own. A lot of that is still the AI trade in effect. And I think there's still a lot of individual stock picking.

I think with the earnings season peaking in the last couple of weeks, I think investors have largely been looking at the individual company's financial results and not been too worried about the macro scene.

RS: So what are you seeing from those results? What has you most interested, either on the plus side or the minus side?

BS: One interesting theme over the last week is there's there's quite a few old school consumer companies that did well following their earnings.

One example is Philip Morris (PM), which jumped 14% in the past week. That was an individual company story. The company is seeing a very successful transition to smoke free products. And so moving out of the traditional tobacco cigarettes and moving into things like nicotine packages and vapes.

And so that process was seen as being aggressively underway in the earnings and so that drove earnings there.

But you also have companies like Coca Cola (KO), which beat expectations, showed strong organic sales growth.

There's worry still about higher costs and the prospects of tariffs affecting a large international company like Coke. But by and large, the results going into the current quarter that just finished have have shown that it's prospering pretty well.

And the same with a company like McDonald's (MCD), which is up 6% in the past week. Interestingly, it missed expectations, but investors tended to focus more on the strength in global sales that showed as well as the investments in value deals.

So companies like Coke and McDonald's I think are seen as value plays in an inflationary environment.

You have these strong brands that offer low cost products. There's a view that those kind of companies will prosper in that environment.

McDonald's missed expectations, but still went higher. Uber (UBER) dropped in the immediate aftermath of its earnings, but is up 23% in the past week as a whole.

So there was sort of a dip and then sort of a buy on the dip. I think the main catalyst there is Bill Ackman announced a stake in the company, and I think a lot of people saw that as a starter pistol for a higher move up. So I think there's a lot of traders that jumped into that on his coat tails to ride that trade higher.

Also, Lyft (LYFT) dropped after its earnings on a light booking forecast. So I think Uber saw the benefit of that. I think there was the idea that Uber might be winning that rivalry.

And in general - and this has been a theme of a lot of companies. I mean, Tesla (TSLA) is a great example of a company that has seen significant benefit on the prospects of future technology, especially autonomous vehicles.

And Uber is right there getting a tailwind from predictions that eventually it'll be able to stick the AV landing and be able to finally have that fuel the top and bottom lines going forward.

RS: In the AI conversation, a a conversation we love to take part in, and to a lesser degree that they're in the AI conversation, but certainly it was present this week in the conversation around OpenAI was Tesla and the converse, doing not so well this week. Care to contextualize the AI part of that and for investors what it means?

BS: Just to discuss Tesla briefly, I think that has a lot to do with the perceived distraction of Elon Musk being at the centerpiece of the DOGE debates, and also making a bid and then withdrawing a bid for OpenAI.

I think people did not see that as a serious attempt to take over that company and more of a publicity stunt. And so I think there's a sense to which he's taking his eye off the ball in terms of Tesla specifically.

And I also think that Tesla stock ran up significantly in the post election time frame, and there's a process of profit taking that's going on for that. And so it's down 11% in the past week and is at a three month low.

But like I said, I think that's largely Musk personality related and not really a statement about people's opinions about AI or even Tesla's underpinning prospects.

If we look at Palantir (PLTR), I think that's an interesting one because it rallied immediately after its earnings report, had a blockbuster financial figures, and has continued to stair step higher since.

It's been alternating up days and down days since its earnings, but the up days are all bigger than the down days. So it's an aggressive buy and dip going on there.

Palantir has become the symbol of the next wave of AI speculation. Wedbush said about its earnings, the AI software era, is now arriving. I'm paraphrasing there. So the idea that the value of AI in the first wave, it was the NVIDIAs (NVDA) of the world and the pickaxe and shovel type companies for this gold rush.

And now we're moving into the companies that are actually putting it into effect in these products and the productivity and upgrades that it can give to customer UX based on AI.

And so I think Palantir has become the spotlight company for that, and I think it's getting a lot of the money that's come out of some of the chipmakers and the other first wave AI winners. Some of that money that's being trimmed out of those is moving into Palantir.

RS: Anything else to say before we start another week or another weekend as the case may be?

BS: Just looking ahead to next week, the earnings calendar is starting to slow down. There's still a fair number of reports coming out, but the biggest names are off the table at this point.

If you're looking for a highlight for next week I think Walmart (WMT) is gonna get a lot of attention. It's sitting at fifty two week highs recently. It's up 83% in the past twelve months. So in a lot of ways, it's been trading like a growth stock even though there couldn't be a more stable stock.

RS: I was gonna say, speaking of value stocks.

BS: Yeah. Right. But, yeah, there's been a rush into Walmart. It was not even a rush. It's sort of a steady drip, drip, drip over the last twelve months.

And I think that's partly the same kind of Coke, McDonald's value play. The expectation that inflation is going to drive people to lower price alternatives. I think Walmart's also getting a lot of credit for its ecommerce gains.

It's making a lot of inroads there and in international expansion. One thing to look out for when the earnings come out is whether or not the company is worried about tariffs.

Again, it's a large international company. Its low price strategy is based around getting cheap goods from overseas. And so if the management there is starting to sweat a little bit about potential tariffs, I think that would be a sign that other companies might be following in those footsteps.

RS: And how would they convey that - straight up or code it in some kind of language?

BS: Yeah. I would expect it to emerge in the earnings conference call. I don't expect in the press release they'll say anything about it unless they actually temper financial expectations. Sales growth won't be as strong as we thought because, tariffs.

But I don't expect that to happen. I think it'll be more like you're saying, coded. And I think it'll come out in the q and a in the earnings report.

RS: You think the question will be asked and they'll have to address whether or not it's a concern of theirs?

BS: Honestly, I would be surprised if an analyst doesn't ask about tariffs in the conference call then I don't know that they're doing their job effectively. I think if you're a Walmart investor,I can't imagine anything else being on your mind at this point.

RS: When does Walmart report?

BS: On Thursday next week.