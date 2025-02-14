FLJP: Downside Risks Loom Amid Yen, Tariff Worries
Summary
- The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF's performance is heavily influenced by the USD/yen exchange rate.
- The Bank of Japan's aims to raise rates could do little for the yen, as the FOMC could offset the BO by not cutting rates again this year.
- The prospects of rising US tariffs could negatively impact Japanese firms and weaken the yen.
- Given Japan's lower growth prospects compared to the US and the uncertainties mentioned, the Franklin FTSE Japan ETF offers limited upside.
