IDMO: A Tactical Play For Short-Term Gains With Long-Term Risks

Summary

  • Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF offers momentum exposure with a 0.25% expense ratio, suitable for tactical rather than core holdings due to high turnover.
  • IDMO's portfolio, based on the S&P World Ex-U.S. Momentum Index, is growth-tilted and rebalanced semi-annually, leading to higher volatility in downturns.
  • While the Fund may outperform in bull markets, its high turnover ratio and trading expenses could hinder long-term performance compared to more stable ETFs like VEA.
  • Investors should consider IDMO's currency risk and potential short-term gains but seek professional advice for long-term investment strategies.

ETF Overview

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) has a portfolio of about 190 international developed market stocks that exhibits positive momentum. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.25%, which is in line with factor-based and international

