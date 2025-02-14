One of the surprising consequences of the Fed's interest rate cuts has been that longer-term yields - and thus, mortgage rates - have remained high. Evidently, the market believes that rates will need to go up in the future again to combat
AppFolio: Tremendous Momentum, But Watch Out For Valuation
Summary
- AppFolio delivered strong Q2 results, with revenue growing 19% y/y as a result of property managers shifting to higher-priced subscription tiers.
- The company's comprehensive software suite covers property managers, residents, and investors, ensuring a recurring revenue stream from subscription fees and payment processing.
- The company recently also acquired a concierge service called LiveEasy, extending its appeal toward consumers.
- The company's guidance for FY25 calls for ~17% revenue growth and ~25% pro forma operating margins, still positioning it as a "Rule of 40" company.
- The stock isn't cheap at ~10x forward revenue, but its excellent growth/profitability balance merits a premium. Stay long until the stock hits ~$285.
