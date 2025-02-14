Quick Thoughts On Amazon's Chip Ambitions
Summary
- Amazon is making a major play in AI hardware with Trainium2, its second-generation AI accelerator designed to compete with Nvidia’s H100 and Google’s TPUv6e.
- With Trainium2, Amazon is making a course correction, introducing a chip that delivers 667 TFLOP/s of compute power, 96GB of high-speed HBM3e memory.
- One of Amazon’s boldest AI infrastructure projects is Project Rainier, a 400,000-chip Trainium2 cluster built for Anthropic, a leading AI research company.
