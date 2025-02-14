Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares have been quite volatile the last couple months since a lackluster earnings report and some upheaval in the AI sector courtesy of DeepSeek. The stock is still trading at fairly depressed levels relative to most of
Micron: This Stock Won't Be This Cheap For Much Longer
Summary
- Micron stock has swung wildly since its latest earnings report.
- DRAM demand remains strong while NAND oversupply seems poised to clear.
- Micron has the potential for a major recovery in operating results in Q4 and the second half of calendar year 2025.
