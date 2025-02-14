Douglas Elliman: Changing Of The Guard
Summary
- Douglas Elliman's CEO Howard Lorber has retired, replaced by Michael Liebowitz, who appears to be focused on cost-cutting and restructuring the executive team.
- Despite cost-cutting efforts, I do not foresee Douglas Elliman returning to profitability in 2025 without a concrete plan for revenue diversification.
- The real estate market remains challenging with high mortgage rates and low affordability, impacting transaction volumes and the company's financial outlook.
