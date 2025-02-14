The Trade Desk's Pullback Is Warranted - Opportunistic Buy With High Double-Digit Upside (Rating Upgrade)

  • The Trade Desk's execution missteps have already triggered the FQ4'24 top-line miss against its own guidance and consensus estimates.
  • Combined with the underwhelming FQ1'25 guidance, it is unsurprising that the stock has already been punished as it has.
  • Even then, we believe that TTD's late Kokai transition remains a boon, thanks to the improved Return-On-Ad-Spend, higher conversion rates, and lower cost per acquisition.
  • Its growing Free Cash Flow generation and rich balance sheet also underscore its ability to grow its in-house capability, engage in acquisitions, and weather the transition.
  • For now, our Buy rating comes with one caveat for an improved margin of safety. We shall further discuss in detail.

TTD's Execution Misstep Brings Forth Great Buying Opportunities - Upgrade To Buy

We previously covered The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in December 2022, discussing its promising ad-tech prospects through the growing partnerships across multiple global brands, significantly aided

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

