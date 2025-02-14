Angi Inc. (ANGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joey Levin - Chief Executive Officer, IAC and Chairman, Angi, Inc.

Jeff Kip - Chief Executive Officer, Angi Inc.

Christopher Halpin - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Barry Diller - Senior Executive and Chairman, IAC

Conference Call Participants

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

John Blackledge - TD Cowen

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

James Heaney - Jefferies

Ross Sandler - Barclays

Justin Patterson - KeyBanc

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities

Nick Jones - Citizens JMP

Tom Champion - Piper Sandler

Operator

Welcome to the IAC and Angi Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO, and COO of IAC. Please go ahead.

Christopher Halpin

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Christopher Halpin here, and welcome to the IAC and Angi Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Barry Diller, Senior Executive and Chairman of IAC; Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi, Inc.; and Jeff Kip, CEO of Angi, Inc.

Supplemental to our quarterly earnings releases, IAC and Angi have each published shareholder letters, which are currently available on the Investor Relations sections of their respective websites. We will not be reading the shareholder letters on this call. I will shortly turn the call over to Barry and then Joey to make a few introductory remarks followed by Q&A.

Before we get to that, I'd like to remind you that during this presentation, we may make certain statements that are considered forward-looking under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include statements related to our outlook, strategy, and future performance and are based on