How Much Electricity Are We Going To Need?

How much?

A lot. Or more precisely, an "unprecedented" 3,500 terawatt hours for the globe over the next three years. That corresponds to adding more than the equivalent of a Japan to the world’s electricity consumption each year, according to the International Energy Agency, which is out with a new report called, "Electricity 2025: Analysis and Forecast to 2027."



Snapshot: "Strong growth in electricity demand is raising the curtain on a new Age of Electricity," per the report. "Electrification of buildings, transportation and industry combined with a growing demand for air conditioners and data centers is ushering a shift toward a global economy with electricity at its foundations." Most of the additional demand for electricity through 2027 will come from emerging and developing economies, led by China, which are expected to make up 85% of the growth.



Perhaps surprisingly, in advanced economies like the U.S., total and per capita demand has stayed relatively flat or even declined since 2009. That's due to increased efficiency across all end-use sectors (like lighting, appliances, and the restructuring/relocation of heavy industries), but things are starting to change amid higher consumption from data centers, EVs, crypto, 5G networks, and heat pumps. In fact, U.S. electricity demand is now estimated to grow at an average annual rate of 2% over the 2025-2027 period, which is equivalent to adding the total electricity demand of California over the next three years.



Power needs: Stocks like Vistra (NYSE:VST), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) all surged in 2024 as key beneficiaries of electricity demand from the AI revolution. That's set to continue, according to Seeking Alpha Head of Quant Steve Cress, who shares a new list of "Top Stocks For The AI Power Draw." He also points to some quick stats in his latest SA forum, like a "ChatGPT query consumes nearly 10x more electricity than a Google search" and "electricity demands from AI data centers are projected to increase power consumption by 160% over the next decade."