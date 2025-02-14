After nearly two years of declining revenue and earnings, J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is hopeful for brighter days ahead. J.B. Hunt reported its latest quarterly results and, using LSEG StreetEvents Transcript data, we take note of the declaration from management
Is The Freight Recession Finally Over? J.B. Hunt Thinks So
Summary
- After nearly two years of declining revenue and earnings, J.B. Hunt Transport Services is hopeful for brighter days ahead.
- J.B. Hunt reported its Q4 earnings on January 15th, with revenue of $3.147 billion, narrowly surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.146 billion.
- The company is forecasted to achieve a compound annual growth rate of 5.6% in revenue and an even stronger 19.5% CAGR in earnings per share from FY3 (2027) to FY0 (2024).
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|JBHT
|-
|-
|J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.