Biggest movers Friday: ROKU, ABNB, DKNG, and more. (00:27) GameStop (GME) considers bitcoin, other crypto investments - CNBC. (02:57) Papa John's (PZZA) soars on report of takeover interest. (03:46)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is up 13% premarket after posting strong Q4 results, with Gross Booking Value and Nights & Experiences Booked rising 13% and 12%, respectively, both exceeding expectations.

Revenue climbed 12%, leading to a profit of $0.73 per share, a sharp rebound from a $0.55 loss a year ago and $0.15 above estimates, while adjusted EBITDA surged 31% to $765M, easily beating the $651.6M consensus.

However, the company’s Q1 outlook was muted due to an unfavorable calendar comparison from last year’s Easter timing and Leap Day, which is expected to impact growth by about three percentage points.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is also up 13% in premarket action after reporting strong Q4 results and providing a 2025 forecast that met consensus while aiming for profitability in FY2026.

The company projects 2025 revenue of $4.61B, slightly above the $4.6B consensus, and adjusted EBITDA of $350M, surpassing the $290.4M estimate. Roku highlighted clear paths to increasing key performance metrics, including streaming hours, platform revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, reaffirming its expectation to achieve full-year operating income profitability in 2026.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has also landed on our biggest movers list.

TWLO is down 9.5% premarket after delivering mixed Q4 results and issuing weaker-than-expected Q1 guidance. The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $0.88–$0.93 per share, missing the $0.98 consensus, with revenue expected between $1.13B and $1.14B, the midpoint slightly below the $1.14B estimate. Twilio reaffirmed its long-term financial targets from last month's investor day, projecting 7%–8% organic revenue growth, non-GAAP operating income of $825M–$850M, and free cash flow in the same range.

DraftKings (DKNG) and Applied Materials (AMAT) are also on our biggest movers list. A link to the full list is in show notes.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is thinking about investing in crypto.

Three sources told CNBC that the company is eyeing investments in alternative asset classes, including crypto, and especially bitcoin.

Shares of the company rose as much as 20% after the bell.

GME is up nearly 7% premarket.

One source said GameStop is still figuring out if the investment is sensible for the business and may not go through with it.

Online chatter about a bitcoin strategy was floating around after CEO Ryan Cohen posted a photo on X over the weekend with Strategy (MSTR) co-founder Michael Saylor. Sources told CNBC that Saylor, however, isn’t involved in GameStop’s discussion about crypto investments at this time.

The move would mark GameStop's reentry into the crypto space after it shuttered its wallet service in November 2023, more than a year after its launch.

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) jumped 18% on a report that a Qatari-backed investor is considering a takeover of the pizza chain.

Irth Capital Management has spoken with advisors about a potential purchase of the$1.4 billion pizza chain, according to a Semafor report on Thursday, which cited people familiar with the matter. It's not clear how Irth plans to finance a potential takeover.

Irth disclosed a 4.99% stake in Papa Johns (NASDAQ:PZZA) last year.

Takeover rumors aren't new to Papa John's. In August, there was some speculation that Restaurants Brands (QSR), the parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons, may be interested in the pizza chain.

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) has short interest of 13%.

Space and missiles specialist Karman Space & Defense(KRMN) will begin trading after pricing its IPO.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 0.2% at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is up nearly 1% at $97,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is down 0.5%.

