Blackstone: Start Buying The Dip (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Our recent call to downgrade Blackstone from "Strong Buy" to "Sell" has been vindicated by the stock's recent underperformance.
- Since our previous article was published on 23 November 2024, Blackstone's share price has fallen by around -19.7%. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.4% over the same period.
- Apart from the struggling real estate segment, Blackstone's overall performance is strong with 21% fee-related earnings growth and 8% AUM growth in FY2024.
- We see an opportunity to buy the dip. However, given that Blackstone is not cheap at a Forward P/E of 28.0x, we see the case for a more cautious rating.
- We upgrade our rating on Blackstone from a "Sell" to a "Buy" for now. Should the stock decline further, we would consider accumulating more aggressively.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.