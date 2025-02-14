Fraport Stock: Slow Recovery, But There Is Upside

Summary

  • Fraport's hold rating was reassessed after a 13.5% return since October 2024, outperforming the S&P 500's 4% gain.
  • Despite high debt, Fraport shows strong growth, with revenues up 13% to €3 billion and EBITDA up 10% to €10.5 billion.
  • Risks include slow recovery at Frankfurt Airport and high operational costs, but international activities show promising growth.
  • Fraport's valuation suggests a 20-41% upside for 2023-2024 earnings, making it a buy despite the median EV/EBITDA not supporting the current price.
Frankfurt Airport

mtcurado

Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUF) received a rating downgrade from me in October 2024. Since then, the hold-rated stock returned 13.5% compared to 4% for the S&P 500. That perhaps sounds more like buy rating performance. In this report, I will discuss the most recent and

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

