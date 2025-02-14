25% Tariffs On Steel Make Cleveland-Cliffs A Buy
Summary
- President Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum are expected to benefit Cleveland-Cliffs, Nucor, and US Steel, with Cliffs poised for the largest gains.
- Cleveland-Cliffs' vertical integration, market leadership, and operational efficiency provide a competitive advantage, making it a compelling investment in the steel sector.
- CEO Lourenco Gonsalves' leadership and strong union relationships position Cliffs for growth, especially with the acquisition of Stelco and new transformer production.
- Despite cyclical industry risks, Cliffs' attractive valuation and growth opportunities, including infrastructure spending and automotive sector recovery, justify a buy rating with an $18 year-end target.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Timely article on CLF, I hope you can publish by the open. This is my first article in a year or two. I have writen over 150 articles for SA and now I am back. Have a nice night
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.