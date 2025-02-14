Consider Shares Of Contango Ore: Poised For Higher Profitability Even With Worse-Than-Expected AISC

Summary

  • Hold recommendation for Contango Ore, Inc. shares due to recent price drop and potential for further decline despite bright gold price prospects and production start.
  • Gold prices are expected to rise due to lower interest rates and geopolitical risks, making gold stocks a practical alternative for retail investors.
  • Contango Ore's profitability is improving with rising gold prices and production from Manh Choh, despite higher-than-expected costs.
  • Investors should wait for potentially lower share prices before buying, as short-term issues with sticky inflation and tight rates may still impact Contango Ore's stock price sentiment.

A Hold Recommendation For Shares Of Contango Ore, Inc.

This analysis suggests a hold recommendation on NYSE-listed shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSE:CTGO), an Alaska-based company engaged in gold exploration and production at Manh Choh, a high-grade gold

