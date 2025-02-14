International Paper: Working To Grow Sustainable Packaging With Strategic Investments
Summary
- International Paper's acquisition of DS Smith strengthens its global footprint, despite a 2.3% Q4 revenue decline, leading me to rate the stock as a hold.
- The merger, valued at $9.9 billion, will create significant synergies, forecasted at $514 million annually by 2029, enhancing IP's market presence.
- IP's forward P/E ratio of 22.35X suggests slight overvaluation, but the DS Smith acquisition is expected to drive revenue growth and operational efficiencies.
- Cost management remains a challenge, but the strategic acquisition and anticipated product price changes could unlock additional shareholder value in 2025.
