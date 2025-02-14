Coinbase Q4 Was Strong, But Here Are 3 Reasons Not To Buy
Summary
- Coinbase delivered strong Q4 results, beating revenue expectations and showing effective revenue diversification, but heavy reliance on crypto cycles remains a concern.
- Despite strong performance, I am not bullish on Coinbase due to competition, valuation concerns, and better historical returns from Bitcoin.
- The valuation appears attractive in optimistic scenarios, but cyclical fundamentals and competition risks make it less compelling.
- Bitcoin has outperformed Coinbase stock in several time frames, highlighting the opportunity cost and execution risks associated with investing in Coinbase.
