Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Janus Henderson Investors
3.55K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • The Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund returned -5.88% and the MSCI World IndexSM returned -0.16%.
  • Market narrowness and stock selection drove relative underperformance.
  • Icon, Humana, and Uber were the largest detractors, and Spotify, McKesson, and T-Mobile the largest contributors.
  • Despite global tensions and uncertainties, we maintain a positive economic outlook, focusing on companies with attractive valuations and a commitment to a sustainable future.

ESG icon concept. Environment, society and governance. Energy of natural gas sustainable and ethical business on network connection on green background.

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment environment

The fourth quarter marked an underwhelming end to a strong year for global equity markets, with the MSCI World Index posting a small negative return (in U.S. dollars). Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential election sparked

This article was written by

Janus Henderson Investors
3.55K Followers
Janus Henderson Investors exists to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Formed in 2017 from the merger between Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, we are committed to adding value through active management. For us, active is more than our investment approach – it is the way we translate ideas into action, how we communicate our views and the partnerships we build in order to create the best outcomes for clients. While our investment managers have the flexibility to follow approaches best suited to their areas of expertise, overall our people come together as a team. This is reflected in our Knowledge. Shared ethos, which informs the dialogue across the business and drives our commitment to empowering clients to make better investment and business decisions.www.janushenderson.com

Recommended For You

About JEASX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEASX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEASX
--
JECTX
--
JESSX
--
JETNX
--
JETTX
--
JEUIX
--
JEGRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News