MTY Food Group Inc. (MTYFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCPK:MTYFF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 14, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Lefebvre - Chief Executive Officer

Renee St-Onge - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anshul Agarwala - National Bank

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Eric Lefebvre

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for MTY's fourth quarter conference call for fiscal 2024. The press release and MD&A with complete financial statements and related notes were issued earlier this morning and are available on our website as well as on SEDAR. During the call, we will be referring to forward-looking statements and to certain numbers that are non-IFRS measures. You can refer to our MD&A for more details. I also remind you that all figures presented on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

MTY delivered a remarkable financial performance once again in fiscal 2024. Despite a more challenging macroeconomic environment, our free cash flows net of rent payments reached $5.75 per share or $137.9 million. Those funds were used to return a record amount to our shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividend payments, which totaled over $68.6 million combined. MTY also paid back over $79.5 million of its long-term debt during the year, making our balance sheet healthy and well-positioned for future growth.

During the fourth quarter, and for the first time in 10 years, MTY achieved a net