Back in 2011, Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk laughed at BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF, BYDDY) when asked if he views the company as a competition. Well, who’s laughing now? In
Tesla Promises, BYD Delivers: Downgrading Tesla To Hold, Maintaining BYD At Buy
Summary
- While BYD Company Limited missed, I'm downgrading Tesla, Inc. to a hold and think the stock will suffer due to the tariff fears looming around its business.'s EV sales globally by a hair in 2024, it snatched the “world’s largest EV producer” crown in 2024.
- I'm downgrading Tesla to a hold due to a lack of clear catalysts and tariff concerns. I think the stock has a few tough couple of weeks ahead.
- I'm maintaining BYD with a buy and think the company's aggressive pricing strategy gives it a competitive edge against both Tesla, and it's domestic rivals.
- I'm optimistic about both stocks for the long term, but Tesla's near-term is too shaky for my liking.
- I hereon share my sentiment on TSLA and BYDDF stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.