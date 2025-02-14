Aker ASA (AKAAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aker ASA (OTCPK:AKAAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Schartum – Head-Communications

Øyvind Eriksen – President and Chief Executive Officer

Svein Oskar Stoknes – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christina Schartum

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Aker's Fourth Quarter Results for 2024. My name is Christina Schartum, and I'm Head of Communications at Aker. With me today, I have Aker's President and CEO, Øyvind Eriksen; and our CFO, Svein Oskar Stoknes. We will begin today's presentation with Øyvind, who will take you through the quarterly highlights and recent developments in the portfolio. Svein Oskar will then cover the quarterly financials in more detail. After the presentation, we will host a Q&A session. You can submit your questions via the chat on your screen during or after the presentation.

And with that, I hand it over to Øyvind Eriksen.

Øyvind Eriksen

Thank you, Christina, and good morning, everyone. I want to begin with a few words on the current market dynamics. In my 16 years at the helm of Aker, I have never witnessed this degree of volatility, uncertainty and fragmentation. We are witnessing a shift towards protectionism and transaction-driven approach to trade and industrial development. The days of free trade and globalization with easy access to markets, people, capital and technology may effectively be over.

This is also the backdrop for which Aker presents the fourth quarter 2024 results and our strategic priorities going forward. Aker's net asset value was NOK58.2 billion at the end of the year after dividends paid and NOK60.8 billion before dividends. This compares to NOK57 billion the quarter before. Our share price was up nearly 7%, including dividends. Overall, 2024 was a very active year for Aker. We successfully completed several important transactions aligned with our strategy of a more