Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Litong Tian as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
BlackSky Technology: New Technologies And Improving Margins
Summary
- BlackSky Technology's new Generation 3 satellite technology and the increasing efficiency of its launch partner RocketLab demonstrate the viability of the company’s business model.
- BlackSky is rapidly expanding its business with foreign militaries, with those revenues increasing from a 17% share in 2023 to a 37% share in 2024.
- A pivotal contract with Emerging Dynamics boosts BlackSky’s foreign military revenue, leveraging increased defense spending by US-aligned nations amid global tensions.
- BlackSky’s revenue increased 44.5% YoY, and its net loss was cut by 27.4% YoY, illustrating a clear path to breaking even.
- Despite potential government spending cuts, BlackSky’s unique business model and rising global uncertainty make it a strong buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.