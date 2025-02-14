Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) owns the largest portfolio of high-quality Manhattan office properties on the U.S. stock market. The REIT's common shares are up more than 60% over the last year as demand for prime Manhattan office properties soars and New York
Vornado Realty: I'm Buying The Dip In The Series O Preferreds As Manhattan Office Demand Soars
Summary
- Vornado Realty Trust's shares are up more than 60% as the REIT recorded a strong fiscal 2024 fourth quarter earnings beat, despite a slight FFO dip.
- VNO's Series O preferreds trade at a significant discount to their liquidation value with a 7.5% yield on cost due to the high risk-free rate and perceived office property risks.
- Manhattan's office leasing market is robust, with VNO's occupancy projected to exceed 90% by 2025, bolstered by NYU's master lease and Penn 2's leasing.
- VNO's liquidity is solid at $2.54 billion, covering 2025 debt maturities, with refinancing set to help generate $1 billion in new cash.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNO.PR.O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.