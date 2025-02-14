Höegh Autoliners ASA (HOEGF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTCPK:HOEGF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 14, 2025 2:30 AM ET

My Linh Vu - Head, Investor Relations

Andreas Enger - Chief Executive Officer

Espen Stubberud - Chief Financial Officer

My Linh Vu

Good morning and welcome to Höegh Autoliners' fourth quarter presentations. My name is My Linh Vu, Head of Investor Relation. And with me today, we have our CEO, Andreas Enger; and our CFO, Espen Stubberud. We will walk you through the business and financial updates of the last quarter. [Operator Instructions]

And with that, I will leave the stage to you, Andreas.

Andreas Enger

Thank you, My Linh. Yes, welcome to a presentation of another strong quarter from Höegh Autoliners. I'm going to take, go through some highlights a little bit on the market before Espen Stubberud, for the first time, will present our financials. $181 million of adjusted EBITDA makes up another very good quarter. $138 million of net profit, a gross rate above $100 marking a period of record-high rates; dividends of $90 million for the fourth quarter, which makes our total dividend payments in 2024 up to $841 million or $4.4 per share.

The Q4 number in isolation is consistent with our dividend policy of distributing surplus cash at -- on a target cash balance. It's strongly impacted by a accelerated delivery of newbuilds, which we believe is quite good for us. We have had 3 newbuilds delivered in the quarter. And with the newbuild program, we are now paid a total of $280 million in equity installments on newbuilds, which obviously goes out of our dividend capacity. We only have a net of 11 million left, meaning that we are fully funded on our newbuild program.

We remain committed to our dividend policy of not accumulating cash. And