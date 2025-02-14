Gecina (GECFF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gecina (OTCPK:GECFF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 14, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Benat Ortega - Chief Executive Officer

Nicolas Dutreuil - Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Charge of Finance

Florent Laroche-Joubert - ODDO BHF

Veronique Meertens - Van Lanschot Kempen

Valerie Jacob - Bernstein

Adam Shapton - Green Street

Amal Aboulkhouatem - Degroof Petercam

Stéphanie Dossmann - Jefferies

Céline Soo-Huynh - Barclays

Ana Escalante - Morgan Stanley

Today, we have Benat Ortega, CEO; and Nicolas Dutreuil, Deputy CEO, in charge of Finance, as our presenters.

I will now hand you over to your host, Benat Ortega, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Benat Ortega

Hello, everyone. Thank you all for being here. I'm very proud to present our 2024 earnings, which demonstrate remarkable performance across all facets of our business this year again. I would like to cover 4 key topics with you today before answering the questions you may have: operational and financial performance reflecting sustained growth with earnings above guidance; our portfolio strategy focused on value creation; a sound and healthy balance sheet that provides capacity to operate and growth; and our continued performance on energy and carbon that really stands the test of the time.

The market has confirmed our convictions. The return to the office in modern, well-located assets is a reality in Paris. We see a strong desire for amenitized living spaces that address through platform seamlessly integrating all real estate expertise. As an example, our capacity to deploy our new offerings of turnkey, fully serviced office and housing solutions.

And third, sustainable real estate continues to