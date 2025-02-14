Interfor Corporation (IFSPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Interfor Corporation (OTCPK:IFSPF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 14, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Fillinger - President & CEO

Rick Pozzebon - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

Bart Bender - Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Ben Isaac - Scotiabank

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets

Sean Steuart - TD Cowen

Ian Fillinger

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. With me on the call, I have Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bart Bender, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

I'll start off by providing a brief recap of 2024 and our Q4 quarter before passing the call to Rick and Bart. 2024 was a year where we again strengthened our company and our portfolio. During another down-market year, which saw persistent low lumber prices, we continue delivering on the controllables, achieving positive operating cash flow of $144 million.

I thought a few notables were worth mentioning. Number one, solid synergy achievements were made with our log and lumber inventory targets, achieving year-over-year reductions of 25% and 16% on a value basis, respectively.

Number two, we completed a new planer project at our Thomaston, Georgia mill, which met all KPI targets within 30 operating days. Number three, we achieved mill conversion cost reductions across most regions even with significant