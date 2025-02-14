It has not been long since I published my last article about Adyen N.V. (OTCPK:ADYEY) - the payment company from the Netherlands. When looking at the chart, Adyen is still trading 43% below its previous all-time high, but the stock
Adyen: Still Fairly Valued As Fundamentals As Well As The Stock Price Improved
Summary
- Adyen N.V.'s stock has rebounded significantly since its low in late 2023, showing strong performance and positive investor sentiment compared to peers like PayPal and Block Inc.
- Adyen N.V. reported impressive financial results for H2 2024, with substantial year-over-year growth in non-interest revenue, net revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow.
- Management and analysts are optimistic about Adyen's future growth, particularly in North America, with expectations of continued high revenue and EBITDA margin expansion.
- Despite strong performance and growth prospects, ADYEY stock is rated as a “Hold” due to its current valuation, which already reflects high growth expectations.
