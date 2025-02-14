Terumo Corporation (TRUMF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Terumo Corporation (OTCPK:TRUMF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Jin Hagimoto – Chief Financial Officer

Jin Hagimoto

[Call Starts Abruptly] Thank you for your kind introduction. I’m Hagimoto, Terumo’s CFO. This presentation provides an overview of Terumo’s financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

So, here are the highlights of this financial statement. In the third quarter, we achieved all-time highs for revenue, operating income, adjusted operating income and net income, both for the quarter and for the cumulative period up to the end of Q3. Revenue growth was 13% compared to the previous year, driven by the U.S. and continued global demand, growth with foreign exchange effects also contributing. Profit growth exceeded sales growth due in part to the effects of our pricing policy and ongoing efforts to improve profitability.

Next slide, please. These are our P&L results. Revenues reached, as I have said at the outset, a record high of ¥772.2 billion in the cumulative period up to the end of Q3. In addition to continued demand growth in a generally favorable business environment, foreign exchange effects also contributed.

So, operating income and adjusted operating income also grew significantly faster than sales growth, reaching record highs of ¥133.5 billion and ¥159.3 billion, respectively.

Improvement in profit margins was achieved through steadily progressing pricing policies and profit improvement measures. On the other hand, we will continue to closely monitor changes in the macro environment, such as surging raw material prices and trends in U.S. tariff policies.

In addition, a onetime cost of ¥3 billion was recorded in the third quarter. This includes costs associated with the portfolio review that has been underway since the start of the current fiscal year, but we will continue our efforts