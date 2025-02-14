Beware, JPC Is Not Earning Its Income

John Bowman
3.92K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has shown strong historical returns, but currently faces risks due to its NAV discount evaporating.
  • JPC's high yield is attractive, but the fund is not earning its dividend, relying on return-of-capital, which is unsustainable long term.
  • The fund's diverse holdings and leverage strategy offer potential benefits, but there are still significant risks present.
  • Given the current valuation and income concerns, I recommend holding JPC and exercising caution before adding to or initiating a position.

Puppy with cake on floor

Martin Poole/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) is a closed-end fund that invests in exactly what its namesake says, preferred shares and opportunistic credit. The fund is over twenty years old and has

This article was written by

John Bowman
3.92K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News