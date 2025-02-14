The National Retail Federation event in 2024 was all about artificial intelligence. The same can be said for NRF 2025; however, that was to be expected. Held in New York annually in January, this year's event drew a larger
National Retail Federation Looks To Revitalize The Modern Commerce Experience
Summary
- The National Retail Federation event in 2024 was all about artificial intelligence. The same can be said for NRF 2025.
- Last year was all about predictive and generative AI. This year is all about autonomous experiences to scale the personalized shopping journey.
- There is still plenty of potential for RFID, 5G and Wi-Fi, computer vision, biometrics, mobile checkout, and predictive and generative AI to be combined in a variety of approaches to ensure more efficient operations and improve the CX from supply to the sales floor.
- Our Merchant Study 2024 showed the variety of use cases retailers are prioritizing for predictive and generative AI, which is the foundation for achieving next-gen agentic AI capabilities.
