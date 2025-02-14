American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lim - Head, Investor Relations

David Dauch - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Chris May - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Doug Carson - Bank of America

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Lim, Head of Investor Relations.

David Lim

Thank you, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone who is joining us on AAM's fourth quarter earnings call.

