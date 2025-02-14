Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Ammar Al-Joundi - President and CEO
Jamie Porter - EVP of Finance and CFO
Natasha Vaz - EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Ontario, Australia and Mexico
Dominique Girard - EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Nunavut, Quebec and Europe
Guy Gosselin - EVP of Exploration
Conference Call Participants
Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets
Joshua Wolfson - RBC Capital Markets
Daniel Major - UBS
Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities
Michael Parkin - National Bank Financial, Inc.
John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research
Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank
Operator
Good morning. My name is Joelle, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Q4 2024 Conference Call. Thank you.
Mr. Ammar Al-Joundi, you may begin your conference.
Ammar Al-Joundi
Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I'd like to start by thanking our employees, our communities and our owners for their support throughout 2024 and into what we think will be a remarkable 2025. Next slide, please. Please be advised that we will be discussing forward-looking statements and I recommend you all review the language relating to that.
Next slide, please. We'll spend a little bit of time today going over our 2024 results. You've seen the numbers. They're very good. And Jamie will do his usual excellent job of going through them in a moment. But what we really want to focus on this morning, what really excites us, is 2025 and beyond.
After Jamie's review, Dominique will talk about how Patch 7 is helping to shape Hope Bay into potentially the next big multi-decade platform in Nunavut. He will also talk about
