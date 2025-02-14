Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ammar Al-Joundi - President and CEO

Jamie Porter - EVP of Finance and CFO

Natasha Vaz - EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Ontario, Australia and Mexico

Dominique Girard - EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Nunavut, Quebec and Europe

Guy Gosselin - EVP of Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets

Joshua Wolfson - RBC Capital Markets

Daniel Major - UBS

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities

Michael Parkin - National Bank Financial, Inc.

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Mr. Ammar Al-Joundi, you may begin your conference.

Ammar Al-Joundi

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I'd like to start by thanking our employees, our communities and our owners for their support throughout 2024 and into what we think will be a remarkable 2025. Next slide, please. Please be advised that we will be discussing forward-looking statements and I recommend you all review the language relating to that.

Next slide, please. We'll spend a little bit of time today going over our 2024 results. You've seen the numbers. They're very good. And Jamie will do his usual excellent job of going through them in a moment. But what we really want to focus on this morning, what really excites us, is 2025 and beyond.

After Jamie's review, Dominique will talk about how Patch 7 is helping to shape Hope Bay into potentially the next big multi-decade platform in Nunavut. He will also talk about