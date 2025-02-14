Doximity: Rating Downgrade As Near-Term Upside Is Priced In

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) Stock
Summary

  • I downgraded Doximity from buy to hold due to expected growth slowdown and current high valuation at 40.5x forward EBITDA.
  • DOCS reported strong Q3 performance with $168.6 million revenue, 25% y/y growth, and 93.3% gross margin, driven by high pharma client demand.
  • New ad products grew over 100% y/y, now contributing >20% of pharma revenue, showing strong underlying demand and expanding advertiser engagement.
  • I recommend taking profits now and waiting for a better entry point, as FY26 growth deceleration could lead to negative market reactions.

Investment Action

I recommended a buy rating for Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) when I wrote about it on 11th January this year, as I saw the share price pull back as a solid entry point, given that DOCS was

