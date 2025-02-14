Olympus Corporation (OLYMY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Olympus Corporation (OTCPK:OLYMY) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call February 14, 2025 1:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Yasuo Takeuchi - Director, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Chairperson and ESG Officer
Tatsuya Izumi - Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Frank Drewalowski - Executive Officer and Endoscopic Solutions Division Head
Gabriela Kaynor - Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer
Seiji Kuramoto - Executive Officer and Therapeutic Solutions Division Head
Boris Shkolnik - Executive Officer and Chief Quality Officer
Conference Call Participants
Masahiro Shibano - Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.
Ryotaro Hayashi - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.
Akinori Ueda - Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.
Naoko Saito - JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Yasuo Takeuchi
Hello everyone, I'm Yasuo Takeuchi, Representative Executive Officer. I'd like to thank you for participating in this earnings briefing for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending March 2025.
First, our business. The business continued to grow steadily in the third quarter, driven by GI endoscopy in North America. Consolidated revenue increased by 9% year on year, accelerated by the tailwind of yen depreciation. North America posted strong growth of 22% year-on-year with double digit growth in all three focus areas of GI, Urology and Respiratory.
Strong poor customer demand, particularly in the U.S., drove overall growth, mitigating headwinds in China, including the continued impact of the anti-corruption campaign, volume-based procurement and increased local competition, as well as stagnation of budget execution and delays in business negotiations in Japan and budget cuts in the UK.
We have also continued to see strong growth in emerging markets, especially in ESD, achieving over 20% growth year on year. Quality and regulatory transformation project Elevate is continuing to progress well to meet our commitments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA.
We have revised the forecast for the fiscal
