Olympus Corporation (OLYMY) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Olympus Corporation (OTCPK:OLYMY) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call February 14, 2025 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Yasuo Takeuchi - Director, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Chairperson and ESG Officer

Tatsuya Izumi - Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Frank Drewalowski - Executive Officer and Endoscopic Solutions Division Head

Gabriela Kaynor - Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

Seiji Kuramoto - Executive Officer and Therapeutic Solutions Division Head

Boris Shkolnik - Executive Officer and Chief Quality Officer

Conference Call Participants

Masahiro Shibano - Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

Ryotaro Hayashi - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.

Akinori Ueda - Goldman Sachs Japan Co., Ltd.

Naoko Saito - JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Hello everyone, I'm Yasuo Takeuchi, Representative Executive Officer. I'd like to thank you for participating in this earnings briefing for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year ending March 2025.

First, our business. The business continued to grow steadily in the third quarter, driven by GI endoscopy in North America. Consolidated revenue increased by 9% year on year, accelerated by the tailwind of yen depreciation. North America posted strong growth of 22% year-on-year with double digit growth in all three focus areas of GI, Urology and Respiratory.

Strong poor customer demand, particularly in the U.S., drove overall growth, mitigating headwinds in China, including the continued impact of the anti-corruption campaign, volume-based procurement and increased local competition, as well as stagnation of budget execution and delays in business negotiations in Japan and budget cuts in the UK.

We have also continued to see strong growth in emerging markets, especially in ESD, achieving over 20% growth year on year. Quality and regulatory transformation project Elevate is continuing to progress well to meet our commitments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA.

We have revised the forecast for the fiscal