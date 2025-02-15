AppLovin: Overly Fast And Furious Rally - Near-Term Performance Likely Lumpy
Summary
- AppLovin's pivot to a pure advertising business has been highly prudent, attributed to the high-growth trend and richer profit margins.
- Combined with the double beat FQ4'24 performance and promising FQ1'25 guidance, we can understand why the stock has outperformed as it has.
- Even then, readers must note that APP has yet to fully develop its advertising system and "lacks the full self-service capabilities needed to handle growth at scale."
- Combined with the inherently lumpy advertising cadence and tougher YoY comparison from the lower political ad spending, we are likely to see its near-term performance underwhelm.
- This is also why APP's premium valuations are likely to be a double-edged knife, if the management is unable to deliver against the consistently raised forward estimates.
