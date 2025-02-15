MetroCity Bankshares: Lackluster Valuation As Well As Earnings Outlook

Sheen Bay Research
3.41K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Stable interest rates will likely keep the net interest margin steady this year.
  • There haven’t been any significant improvements in Georgia’s housing market lately, so I’m expecting MCBS’s residential loan growth to remain low.
  • I’m expecting the EPS to grow by just 3% year-over-year to $2.58 in 2025.
  • My total expected return is negative 5.9%, including a moderate dividend yield of 2.9%.

City hall sign near state capitol building in Georgia on Trinity avenue

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) will likely grow slightly this year on the back of very low loan growth. Further, the average margin will likely be higher this year compared to last year, even though

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research
3.41K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MCBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCBS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCBS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News