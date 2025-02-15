The consumer keeps on spending. Friday’s Retail Sales report was disappointing (though it was likely due to bad weather), but the latest card-spending data from Bank of America point to no major let-up in consumption. In fact, final demand outperformed in the Q4
Lululemon: Encouraging Earnings Revisions, Raising My Price Target
Summary
- I reiterate a buy rating on Lululemon due to strong Q3 results, solid macro tailwinds, and an increased intrinsic value estimate.
- Despite rising credit card delinquencies, LULU's international sales, particularly in Canada and China, and margin expansion drive impressive quarterly profits.
- Analysts are bullish on LULU, expecting a 13% EPS rise in FY 2025 and continued high single-digit growth through FY 2027.
- Key risks include uncertain consumer trends, currency changes, and macro headwinds, but LULU's technicals and management execution remain strong.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.