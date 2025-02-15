Denny's: Starting 2025 On The Wrong Foot

Pedro Goulart
415 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Denny's faces significant challenges with declining same-store sales and mixed performance between franchised and company-owned restaurants, despite initial optimism from the ICR Conference.
  • Keke's shows promise with strong ASR and expansion plans, but recent franchise terminations and hurricane impacts have created headwinds for same-store sales.
  • Denny's management issued weak guidance for FY 2025, expecting flat to negative same-store sales and a net reduction in restaurant locations.
  • Despite appearing undervalued, Denny's stock is fairly priced given the new earnings estimates and ongoing operational issues.

Denny está em Construção

Eric Broder Van Dyke/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ICR Conference Optimism Obliterated

It's been a hard day's night. I told you FY 2024 was a dog year for America's once-favorite Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN). I was skeptical once when

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart
415 Followers
I am an Equity Analyst and Accountant specializing in restaurant stocks, with a solid foundation in Business Administration and Accounting, complemented by an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company focused on analyzing restaurant stocks in the U.S. market. Our coverage spans multiple segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining, and family dining. We employ advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to provide detailed insights and actionable strategies, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions. In addition to my work in the financial market, I actively engage in academic and journalistic initiatives. I contribute regularly to institutions that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil, and SNB&CHF. Previously, I was a columnist for Investing, where I discussed topics like monetary policy, financial education, and financial modeling, aiming to make these subjects accessible to a broader audience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DENN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DENN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DENN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News