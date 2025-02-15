Large U.S. Banks Shrink Assets; Industry Cuts Wholesale Funding In Q4 2024

Feb. 15, 2025 12:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Markit
3.28K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • In the fourth quarter of 2024, the US banking industry reported a smaller overall asset base and upgraded its funding profile.
  • Total assets on an aggregate basis for US commercial banks, savings banks, and savings and loan associations, excluding non-depository trusts and companies with a foreign banking organization charter, were $24.098 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2024.
  • Loan growth remained tepid in the fourth quarter of 2024, at 0.8% on an aggregate basis and 1.1% on a median basis.
  • While the industry median for the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was close to zero, the aggregate rose 4 bps during the fourth quarter of 2024 to 0.70%, which represents the peak of the last decade.

3D Bank Icon, A Symbol of Financial Stability and Growth. 3D render

lerbank/iStock via Getty Images

About this analysis

This analysis, which covers US commercial banks, savings banks, and savings and loan associations, examines fourth quarter 2024 financial performance based on aggregate and median change because the sector remains dominated by larger institutions that can skew

This article was written by

Markit
3.28K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPM--
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
HWC--
Hancock Whitney Corporation
CADE--
Cadence Bank
TFC--
Truist Financial Corporation
CMA--
Comerica Incorporated
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News