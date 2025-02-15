The Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution has without question been the leading trend, topic of discussion, and news breaker over the last few years. The developments made have been nothing short of astonishing for consumers and investors worldwide. Semiconductors are the foundation of AI. They
SMH: Buy For The Long Haul
- Semiconductors are crucial for AI, and VanEck Semiconductor ETF is a top performer with a 785% gain over the last decade.
- SMH's concentrated portfolio in NVDA, AVGO, and TSM drives its success, despite high valuations posing short-term risks.
- The semiconductor industry is projected to grow significantly, making SMH a strong long-term investment despite emerging competitors like DeepSeek.
- SMH's dominance in AUM and returns, combined with its focus on industry leaders, makes it the best choice for long-term semiconductor investments.
