1 Main Capital Partners Q4 2024 Fund Letter

ipopba

Dear Partners,

In the fourth quarter, 1 Main Capital Partners, L.P. (the “Fund”) returned (2.8)% net, bringing its year-to- date return to 8.2%. This compares to full year returns of 25.0% and 11.5% for the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) and Russell 2000 (RTY) 1, respectively. Since its inception nearly six years ago, the Fund has delivered an annualized net return of 20.9%, compared to 13.1% and 6.5% for the SPX and RTY, respectively. Accordingly, a $1 million investment at inception would be worth $3.7 million today, after all fees and expenses. The same amount invested in the SPX or RTY (with dividends reinvested) would be worth $2.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively.

The Fund’s primary objective is to generate strong long-term performance, without taking on excess risk. To accomplish this, our capital has historically been concentrated in my best ideas, causing us to look and act differently than the indexes. Of course, being different means that there will inevitably be periods where we underperform a strong market, especially when the strength is narrow.

2024 was such a year of underperformance. While the businesses we own largely made good progress growing their collective values, their share prices lagged. The biggest detractor for the year was IWG, which cost us approximately (4)%. At one point, its shares were up double digits before ending down 17% (in USD terms). In the 2.5 years we have held this investment, the business has grown substantially and generated cash, but the stock has barely appreciated. As our largest holding for much of this period, the opportunity cost has been real. However, the risk / reward has gotten significantly better coming into 2025 (more on this later) and I believe we will be well compensated for our patience with this investment.

The next largest detractors were ENZ and SUP, which together cost us an additional (4)%. Unfortunately, our ENZ losses are unlikely to be fully recovered. When making this investment, I overestimated the speed and ease with which the company would wind down and sell itself, while underestimating the cash it would burn in the interim. I believe its shares are undervalued at current prices but, with diminished upside and our reduced exposure, even a good outcome won’t be sufficient to have made this a worthwhile investment. This special situation turned out to not be so special after all.

Fortunately, I remain optimistic regarding our opportunistic investment in SUP. As one of the largest manufacturers of passenger vehicle wheels in NA and Europe, the company suffered from a substantial decline in light vehicle production – initially at the onset of the pandemic, then due to auto supply chain disruptions and associated inflation. Despite the lack of a full volume recovery, SUP has successfully generated cash, refinanced maturing debt, and relocated manufacturing to cost competitive locations. Furthermore, SUP’s 2025 financial results are likely to improve even without industry volume growth, given that its 2024 revenue and margins were depressed by the relocation of its European production from Germany to Poland. While SUP remains a high-risk holding, the potential upside here is significant.

As I look at the Fund’s portfolio, I believe we are as well positioned for strong prospective absolute performance as at any point since its 2018 inception. Prices of our holdings will follow approximate value over time, and we largely own a collection of companies that are cheap, cash-generative and growing. As the largest partner in the Fund, and with nearly all my net worth invested alongside you, I am optimistic about the future.

Market breadth

Market breadth was narrow in 2024, with gains largely driven by the largest US mega-caps. As such, while the SPX generated a total return of 25% for the year, the equal-weight S&P 500 (SPW) returned just 13%.

Accordingly, the number of US equities outperforming the market has fallen to a near historic low of ~30%, the lowest since the 90s.

Furthermore, the ten largest companies in the SPX now represent almost 40% of the index, a historic level.

Of course, this level of concentration happens when the valuations of the largest companies are significantly higher than smaller companies. Accordingly, the forward P/E multiple of the top ten is approaching 30x, a level significantly higher than multiples of the S&P 490, and small and mid-cap indexes.

Interestingly, as the SPX has become more concentrated, investors have also been allocating an increasing portion of their capital into SPX-linked passive strategies. While momentum is a powerful factor, it has inevitably led to significant concentration in portfolios.

The continued shift of assets from active to passive strategies is noteworthy. As I noted in the Fund’s Q3’23 letter, nonfundamental flows (NFFs) could have a significant impact on stock prices, and this shift to passive is very much an example of a NFF.

In a world where passive strategies make up a large but stagnant share of investments, asset prices should be very efficient. After all, a small pool of highly-talented active managers should be much better at setting marginal prices than a large pool that has many less-talented stock pickers. However, price distortions can occur as money is being pulled from active strategies and allocated to passive indexes, since this leads to cheap stocks (however defined) being sold and expensive stocks bought. Thankfully distortions also create an opportunity for us to capitalize on mispricings. Importantly, I continue to invest our capital in companies that grow earnings at attractive rates, such that we can absorb fluctuations in multiples while still generating ample returns.

Current positioning

At quarter-end, the Fund’s top five positions remained Basic-Fit (OTCPK:BSFFF), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), dentalcorp (DNTL:CA), International Workplace Group (OTCPK:IWGFF) and Water Intelligence (OTCPK:WTLLF). Together, these holdings accounted for approximately 60% of capital.

An update on International Workplace Group

IWG is the Fund’s largest position. While its stock price is just marginally above our cost, the company’s business has improved significantly since our initial investment 2+ years ago and I remain optimistic that it will deliver a strong IRR. Recently, I joined my friend Andrew Walker on Yet Another Value Podcast to provide my latest thoughts on the investment.

As a reminder, IWG is the global leader in flexible office space (coworking), with $4 billion of system sales across 4k+ locations in 120+ countries. The company was founded in 1989 by CEO Mark Dixon, who still owns 25% of the company.

Historically, IWG owned or leased nearly all its locations, while reinvesting its cash flow into new units. However, the company has recently seen a significant acceleration in demand for its managed workspace concept. In this model, landlords fund the buildout of new locations while IWG collects a recurring management fee for operating the space, typically ~15% of revenues.

Currently, managed and franchised locations (M&F) account for just 15% of IWG’s system sales and the segment is approximately breakeven. However, by the end of the decade I expect M&F to grow substantially, to nearly half of system-sales, and generate EBITDA of $500 million. Assuming this is directionally correct, the M&F segment alone will be worth many multiples of IWG’s current market value.

Even if my optimism around the M&F business turns out to be misplaced (which I believe is unlikely), IWG will probably still be a good investment. In 2025, the company should generate almost $300 million of free cash flow just from its non-M&F businesses: owned and leased locations and Worka. These segments alone likely justify a valuation 2x the current share price.

While EBITDA and FCF have grown substantially since we first invested in IWG, the shares have barely moved. This has created a great setup for the stock. Specifically, 2025 will be the first year where IWG reports GAAP financials instead of lease-distorting IFRS. The company will also reach its target leverage ratio, allowing it to buy back shares for the first time since the pandemic. This is happening just as M&F revenues are accelerating and profitability is inflecting. With the company trading at a near all-time low valuation, right as financials improve and as the company turns on its buyback, I believe the setup for our investment is quite attractive.

Outlook

Despite cooling significantly from the 2022 highs, inflation has remained sticky, particularly in services. At the same time, consumer spending, the backbone of the US economy, has become increasingly constrained by higher rates and tighter credit conditions. Accordingly, the Fed is now in the unenviable position of having to choose between fighting inflation or supporting economic growth. I have long held the view that it will prioritize fighting inflation. Additionally, the Fed’s predicament is compounded by federal deficits, which means that government spending must eventually be reduced – another headwind to growth. Given this backdrop, I believe economic growth is unlikely to meaningfully accelerate in the near term.

At the same time, investors must deal with the added uncertainties of a potential trade war(s) and reduction in undocumented labor force, both of which are being pursued by the incoming US administration. Together with higher interest rates, one would expect business confidence and investment to be challenged.

However, the headwinds that come with higher interest rates, tariffs and reduction in labor force may be offset by several mitigating factors. Specifically, Scott Bessent, who was recently appointed as Treasury Secretary for the incoming Trump administration, has outlined his 3-3-3 plan, which aims to generate 3% real GDP growth, reduce the fiscal deficit by half to 3% of GDP, and boost U.S. oil production by 3 million barrels per day. Bessent has also suggested that he is highly focused on achieving favorable 10-year interest rates rather than pursuing low short-term rates.

To accomplish this, Bessent and the new administration are pursuing a policy of aggressive deregulation, which could lead to improved productivity and increased private investment – especially aided by the ongoing development of AI technologies. Additionally, the newly created department of government efficiency (DOGE) is attempting to reduce the size of government which, if successful, could free up labor to work in the private sector. Lastly, lower energy prices feed through almost every part of the economy.

As I have stated in the past, macro is tough to predict because conditions aren’t static. Policymakers, employees, consumers and investors constantly adjust their behavior to any new environment and are all generally working to grow the economy over time.

However, despite my not taking strong macro views, I constantly attempt to position the Fund’s portfolio by taking into consideration any obvious challenges. For example, I have purposefully been avoiding exposure to businesses that are overly dependent on low-cost labor, low interest rates, or imports from abroad. Lastly, our holdings are largely well capitalized, such that they can play offense when a slowing economy inevitably forces competitors to play defense.

As usual, I love what we own and am looking forward to seeing what the future has in store. As a reminder, the Founder’s Class remains available to partners who have at least $5 million of capital in the Fund, until AUM reaches $100 million. Please reach out with any thoughts or questions.

Thank you for your support and confidence.

Sincerely,

Yaron Naymark

Performance Summary2

Footnotes 1 Performance data is presented for the Fund’s Class A Interests, and is net of any accrued incentive allocation, management fees and other applicable expenses (as disclosed in the Fund’s Confidential Private Offering Memorandum), include the reinvestment of dividends, interest and capital gains, and assume an investment from inception. Returns for month-end and year-to-date 2024 are estimated, and un-audited. For investor specific returns, please refer to your capital statements. Due to the format of data available for the time periods indicated, net returns are difficult to calculate precisely. Please see the last page for important disclosure information. 2 Performance Data is presented for the Fund’s Class A Interests, and are net of any accrued incentive allocation, management fees and other applicable expenses (as disclosed in the Fund’s Confidential Private Offering Memorandum), include the reinvestment of dividends, interest and capital gains, and assume an investment from inception. Returns for month-end and year to date 2024 are estimated, and un-audited. For investor specific returns, please refer to your capital statements. Due to the format of data available for the time periods indicated, net returns are difficult to calculate precisely. Please see the last page for important disclosure information. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES In general. This disclaimer applies to this document and the verbal or written comments of any person presenting it (collectively, the “ Report”). The information contained in this Report is provided for informational purposes only and does not contain certain material information about 1 Main Capital Partners, L.P. (the “ Fund”), including important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in the Fund, and no representation or warranty is made concerning the completeness or accuracy of this information. To the extent that you rely on the Report in connection with an investment decision, you do so at your own risk. Certain information contained herein was obtained from or provided by third-party sources; although such information is believed to be accurate, it has not been independently verified. The information in the Report is provided to you as of the dates indicated and 1 Main Capital Management, LLC and its affiliates (collectively, the “ Manager”) do not intend to update the information after its distribution, even in the event the information becomes materially inaccurate. No offer to purchase or sell securities. This Report does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase of any security, including an interest in the Fund or any other fund managed by the Manager. Any such offer would only be made by means of such Fund’s formal private placement documents, the terms of which shall govern in all respects. Performance Information. Unless otherwise noted, any performance numbers used in the Report are for the Fund’s Class A Interests, and are net of any accrued incentive allocation, management fees and other applicable expenses, include the reinvestment of dividends, interest and capital gains, and assume an investment from inception of such Class. As such, the performance numbers do not reflect the performance of any particular investor’s interest and you should not rely on it as a statement of your actual return. Past performance. In all cases where historical performance is presented, please note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and should not be relied upon as the basis for making an investment decision. Risk of loss. An investment in the Fund will be highly speculative, and there can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. Investors must be prepared to bear the risk of a total loss of their invested capital. Portfolio Guidelines/Construction. Information contained in this Report, especially as it pertains to portfolio characteristics, construction, profiles or investment strategies or objectives, reflects the Manager’s current thinking based on normal market conditions, and may be modified in response to the Manager’s perception of changing market conditions, opportunities or otherwise, in the Manager’s sole discretion, without further notice to you. Any target strategies, objectives or parameters are not projections or predictions and are presented solely for your information. No assurance is given that the Fund will achieve its investment strategies, objectives or parameters. Index Performance. The index comparisons are provided for informational purposes only. The S&P 500 Total Return Index (SPXT) is a capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the broad U.S. economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries. There are significant differences between the Fund and the index referenced, including, but not limited to, risk profile, liquidity, volatility and asset composition. The index reflects the reinvestment of dividends and other income, are unmanaged, and do not reflect a deduction for advisory fees. An investor may not invest directly into an index. For the foregoing and other reasons, the performance of the index may not be comparable to the Fund’s and should not be relied upon in making an investment decision with respect to the Fund. No tax, legal, accounting or investment advice. The Report is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, tax, legal, accounting or investment advice. Logos, trade names, trademarks and copyrights. Certain logos, trade names, trademarks and/or copyrights (collectively, “ Marks”) contained herein are included for identification and informational purposes only. Such Marks may be owned by companies or persons that are not affiliated with the Manager or any the Manager managed fund and no claim is made that any such company or person has sponsored or endorsed the use of such Marks in the Report. Confidentiality/Distribution of the Report. The information in this Report is confidential. By accepting any portion of the Report, you agree that you will treat the Report confidentially. It is intended only for the use of the person to whom it is given and the Manager expressly prohibits its redistribution without the Manager’s prior written consent. The Report is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use is contrary to law, regulation or rule. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.